Letter to the Editor: Letter writer wants U.S. representative who can research the facts and tell the truth

I voted for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for our district’s seat in Congress. I did my research after reading all candidate info in the Voters’ Pamphlet.

Many of Joe Kent’s statements are incorrect. For example, he states “Here in the district … veteran clinics are shut down.” This is false. No veterans’ hospitals, centers or medical clinics in Washington state closed. There are some proposed realignments outside of District 3, but they have been opposed by Sen. Patty Murray, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Had Joe Kent read the VA Recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Report, he would know the commission actually recommended expanding Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) services in our district by adding a CBOC vicinity Longview. The commission also recommended adding additional outpatient specialty and urgent care services at the Portland-Vancouver VAMC so Clark and Cowlitz County veterans wouldn’t have to travel to the Portland VAMC for these services. I want a U.S. representative who can research the facts and tell the truth.

Mark Uhart

Kalama