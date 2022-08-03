Letter to the Editor: Letter writer offers how most Jews who adhere to the Old Testament approach abortion

The same pastor who in 2013 defended the non-inclusive City Council invocations presented “in the name of Jesus,” in a recent letter to the editor, now defends anti-abortion rights using passages from the Old Testament. He selects an Old Testament portion that doesn’t even discuss abortion. It discusses the penalty for assaulting a pregnant woman.

How do most Jews who adhere to the Old Testament approach abortion? They believe. Jewish law does not consider the fetus to be a being with a soul until it is born. They refer to the Talmud which cites “until forty days from conception the fetus is merely water. It is not yet considered a living being.” Finally, if there is a threat to a woman’s life, the safety of the mother takes precedence over continuing the pregnancy at any stage.

To the pastor: the city was able to manipulate the invocation so Jesus is a regular visitor to council meetings. Unfortunately, I do not think the Old Testament will be as generous.

Dave Fine

Longview