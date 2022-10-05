Letter to the Editor: Letter writer offers differences between Joe Kent, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

I commend Joe Kent for his military service to our country. I salute you.

However, having military experience myself I don’t see how/why his military service/experience qualifies him (only listed qualification) for a congressional seat.

In comparison, his opponent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has practical experience owning/operating a small business. She daily manages issues involving dealing with the public, employees, customers, city/state/federal oversight and directives. Incidentally, she has a college degree.

Kent’s campaign is accepting big outside special interest money. Perez’s campaign is entirely funded by voters donations eliminating any big money distractions if elected.

Additionally, on Kent's website (“Issues”) he implies he wants to universally limit government oversight regardless of the consequences. He also totally supports laws/oversight to control a woman's rights involving her medical care. Perez strongly opposes Kent's oversight viewpoints especially those involving a woman's medical issues rights.

Shockingly Kent embraces Trump’s unproven “Big Lie” and the coup attempt. Perez commits to fight any insurrectionist attempt to replacing our current democracy and constitution.

I hope this enlightens folks.

Art Birkmeyer

Longview