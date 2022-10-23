Letter to the Editor: Letter writer not voting for Joe Kent based on his embrace of the Big Lie

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez or Joe Kent for Congress? As a lifetime Independent who has voted for candidates from both parties, I generally consider their experience, education, position on critical issues and character. Based on that criteria neither of these candidates seem qualified for national office.

However, since I have to vote for one or the other, the decision for me was easy based on Joe's embrace of the Big Lie. After watching every minute of every Jan. 6 hearing, it is impossible to believe the 2020 election was stolen. Any candidate who repeats that lie is either looking to capture the MAGA vote, is shockingly uninformed or totally unwilling to accept inconvenient truth. I'm voting for Marie.