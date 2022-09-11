Letter to the Editor: Letter writer compares the Bible with world events

One of the most controversial books in the world is the Bible with most people in agreement to that.

The problem is that it was never written for non-believers, but for Christians. It was spiritually written and spiritually given. Until God opens your eyes, heart and mind to understanding it; you won’t. It will, however, help you find salvation and who God is.

The Bible knows the beginning and the future. It is authentic in its origin. It holds genealogy, history, predictions, solace, authority, direction, etc.

It also will be used on the day of judgment and how you read it and applied it to your life.

Every day I love to compare the Bible with the world's events and find the accuracy in its predictions. It also brings knowledge and will strengthen your faith.

Glenda Fittro

Longview