Letter to the Editor: Letter about Harris was inaccurate
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Letter about Harris was inaccurate

The letter in the June 27 edition of The Daily News claiming Vice President Kamala Harris is not our country's first Black person to hold that office and that she "has no Black blood at all" because "she is Indian and Jamaican" is totally wrong.

If the writer had studied New World history, this person would have known that Jamaicans descend from African slaves imported by the British and therefore definitely are Black, just like those in Barbados and other Caribbean islands.

As with Harris, other race mixtures can be found there and especially in our country. But that doesn't make them any less Black. Therefore, Harris indeed is our first African-American vice president.

I'm surprised the editor didn't catch this error and put a correction following the letter.

John M. McClelland

Longview

