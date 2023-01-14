Letter to the Editor: Let's see the receipts for Lake Sacajawea restrooms

I don't care whether you are Democrat or Republican, but as taxpayers — which includes all of us — I would like to see the receipts for the work done on the $500,000+ bathroom replacement at Lake Sacajawea.

The pad was there, the plumbing was there, the electrical was there, the water was there; so why did it cost more than nearly every high-end home's selling price in this town to replace? For a public restroom!

Ever wonder why people don't want to pay taxes?

Nevermind that it was a state grant, show me the receipts, so I can determine who got the windfall. Municipal projects, open to bid, appear to be a profit racket that we are not privy to.

And someday we we will need a new bridge. How many millions, just in taxpayer-paid studies will it take, when we can't replace a bathroom for less than half a million? We're doomed unless we clean up the grift.

Mark Johnson

Longview