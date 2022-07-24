Letter to the Editor: Let's not go back to the dark ages; vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Women will be voting for the right to their own choice of health care. Ectopic pregnancy treatment saves lives and no rape victim should be forced to give birth from a rapist. The Grand Old Party even feels a 10-year-old rape victim should give birth due to being raped.

Voting for Maria Gluesenkamp Perez will protect women's rights, and save our Social Security and Medicare from being stripped away. Joe Kent wants you to wait until you are in your 70s to claim the Social Security you paid into all of your working life.

Heidi St. John needs to read the Bible. *Judge not* is in it. And the so-called handouts are programs we have paid into. Programs that help our citizens are under attack by the GOP. I want a level head in charge. We do not want to go back to the dark ages.

