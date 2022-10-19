Letter to the Editor: Let's not disgrace ourselves a second time

For years I heard of Donald Trump in the news and considered him lacking in character and integrity. When he was selected as a presidential candidate, I stopped my small contributions to the Republicans. (Hilary Clinton’s ethics also were questionable to me; I chose a third party candidate.)

Trump in office was even worse than I could have imagined. I suspect people who endorse Trump and are endorsed by him are of similar honesty and integrity.

Samuel Adams said, "To have a villainous ruler impose on you is a misfortune, to elect one is a disgrace.” Will we disgrace ourselves a second time?

Richard Nau

Longview