LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Let the Department of Justice do its job; don't cave to public pressure

Are any American citizens allowed to see any part an affidavit underlying a search warrant when their crimes are being actively investigated? I doubt it! So, I guess we "under privileged" citizens have to wait for an actual indictment. In this situation, I'm not taking the side of Trump or anyone else, I'm taking the side of the usual "legal process." But here we have a judge expecting otherwise or being willing to bias the investigation.

Judge Bruce Reinhart: You're wasting the time of the Department of Justice's personnel. I thought our country's laws require judges to treat all citizen equally. Mr. Trump, the media and curious people can just wait until the case collapses or the past President is indicted — don't just cave to public pressure. Enough already.

Robert Mumford

Longview

