Letter to the Editor: Leave sadness behind and vote for Tiffany Smiley

Tiffany Smiley is hoping to unseat Sen. Patty Murrays' 30 years of Democrat bias. Murray has become a frowny faced rubber stamp for President Biden's wasteful spending and political selfishness.

It is way past time for stronger leadership.

How much more crime, homelessness, high gas prices, inflation, open border drugs, sex-trafficking, media propaganda, gender ideology and CRT can we absorb? Woke Liberals have taken America to the extreme left and the few remaining moderates say and do nothing for fear of being canceled. Well, let's cancel them. This election is about freedom from government over-reach of the selfish elite.

Republicans may have a problem or two, but they are not destroying our children's future with woke madness. We must end it. Tiffany hopes to do just that, but she needs our help to win. And we need her tenacity and that big smile to work for us in the Senate. Leave sadness behind and vote for Tiffany Smiley.

Roy Schimelpfenig

Woodland