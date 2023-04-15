We would like to thank TDN for again taking a lead role in Lower Columbia College’s annual Students in Need fundraiser. We believe that a shot at the American dream and getting a college or vocational education are still the goals for many in our community. Every dollar you donate goes straight to Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund, which provides emergency grants to students so that they can stay in school.

We have been supporters of the Students in Need drive since its inception. We have found the LCC Foundation to be good stewards of the resources and we have heard firsthand the positive outcomes that the program has made in people’s lives.

If you have already donated to this year’s fundraiser, we thank you. If you have not yet had a chance to do so, please consider making a donation to this year’s fundraising efforts.

Mark and Theresa McCrady

Longview

