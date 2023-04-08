I have a question: When will we hold the landlords and the property managers accountable for the part they play in the amount of animals in the shelter?

Rescue groups begging for help, begging for more support — but how can we support them, when we cannot help them in the area they need most?

When a family of four suddenly has to relocate, but their cat is not welcome in their new house they miraculously found within their budget. When the person who has one dog they've owned their entire life has to choose to "rehome" their dog or be homeless in their car. Something doesn't make sense. Something isn't adding up. Is it really our own fault when we can't afford to buy our own piece of property in order to keep our pets?

Sure you can register your pet as an "emotional support animal," but why are we making Fido jump through more hoops. By the way, do you have to pay deposits on your children?

Rose Freeway

Longview

