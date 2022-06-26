Letter to the Editor: Labeling and name calling does not accomplish anything

There have been two letters to the editor recently that used extreme examples of the gun control issue and the abortion issue to paint Republicans as evil people. The truth is both the Democratic and Republican parties contain a broad spectrum of evil and compassionate people.

When someone chooses to view all members of the other party as extremists, they reveal that they themselves are extremist and part of our national problem. We need people with opposing views to have thoughtful and considerate discussions in order to make progress toward solutions. Childish labeling and name calling will only generate hate and obstinacy. It will never accomplish anything.