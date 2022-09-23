 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Kudos to TDN for continuing publishing Gridiron Grump, pigskin profits

I give serious kudos to The Daily News. Often times, the staff has a thankless job and regardless of what has been posted, they will receive some sort of criticism. Often times, the criticism received is because articles posted are national stories.

As a Kelso High School football alumni, the Gridiron Grump/pigskin profits articles posted weekly were articles I really looked forward to reading on a weekly basis. Yes, our coaches always encouraged us to ignore the articles if the profits didn't pick us as the winning team, but these articles were always a fun and community oriented approach to analyzing the upcoming games that week.

Keep it up TDN. These types of articles are great for the community. I do have to say, it will be unwise for any of the profits to bet against the Hilander football team this year as they will be a strong and talented team all season. GO KELSO!

Keenan Harvey

Kelso

