This is a well deserved recognition of Calvary Chapel for the wonderful Kids Fest ministry they put on at the Go 4th Festival. They provide a safe fun area for the kids to participate in games and a puppet show, and to win prizes.

Another children’s ministry, CEF of Longview, partners with Calvary to do face painting and tell the gospel story. This huge endeavor takes many volunteers to present this activity.

I was really impressed with the amazing prizes Calvary gave away to delighted kids who jumped up and down with glee when their name was called. They won everything from bikes to a hover board, sound systems, etc. It is provided completely free by the Calvary Chapel congregation who have been sponsoring this event for many years.

My husband and I were able to volunteer with the face painting. It was such a blessing to see the happy faces of our precious kids. We applaud you Calvary and CEF.

Tom and Becky Elhardt

Castle Rock

