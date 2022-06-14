Letter to the Editor: Knapp

Sen. Patty Murray is coming up for re-election in November. Many voters cannot support her bid for a sixth term in office. The reasons are many, the most alarming is Murray has lost touch with the folks back home.

It is sad to watch Murray sitting in the Senate chamber seemingly lost in a swirl of politicians. She looks dazed and disinterested in the business on the floor. To me, that is a clear sign she is tired of her job. She has become the Senate "Poster Child" puppet of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and his failed Democrat agenda in Congress.

In Washington state, Murray is facing only token opposition from other party candidates in the state primary. The voters of our state must not allow her to sleepwalk through another election cycle. We have had enough of Patty Murray for 30 years. She does not deserve another automatic six-year term. We need a senator in Congress who will work for all the people. Time for Murray to go home.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0