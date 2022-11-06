Letter to the Editor: Kelso School District sends heart-felt thanks to local law enforcement

On behalf of Kelso School District, I thank the Kelso Police Department, the Longview Police Department, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Corrections for their expedited response to potential threats at Kelso High School on October 21, 2022.

With multiple threats of danger to our students and staff, more than 40 officers promptly arrived, well-prepared to protect and serve. Their incredible response, commitment, valor and partnership was extraordinary. I extend a heartfelt appreciation to your service to the staff, students, and families of Kelso.

Law enforcement is not a job, it is a calling. Your resolve to protect our Kelso High School students and staff was witnessed throughout the event. You are heroes and leaders in our communities working for the greater good, on-duty and off.

Thank you.

Mary Beth Tack,

Superintendent

Kelso School District