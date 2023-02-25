The city of Kelso is moving forward on its proposed community center. They want to possibly tear down The Sons of Norway building and move the Kelso Senior Center. Instead of doing that, I believe there is a better solution. Why not keep the senior center where it is and concentrate on the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso?

Here is a wonderful building that is just waiting for a chance to help the community. If they added a second story for low-income apartments and put a community center inside the building, along with keeping the library where it is, everyone would be happy. It would save the mall and help the community. There are restaurants already around the mall plus entertainment at the movie theater. I believe more businesses would want to locate there once again. I feel excited thinking about the possibilities this would create.