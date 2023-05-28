It's disheartening to see the degradation, disrespect and lack of care at Cowlitz View Cemetery in one of the older sections of the cemetery. Many of the grave markers have sunk into the ground and are completely covered over by grass and dirt. It makes it next to impossible to find a gravesite unless you know the general location and take time to search for where a marker might be and find a sinkhole and clear it out.
Something needs to be done before these older historical markers become lost forever.
Tom Huffman
Longview
