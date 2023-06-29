Soon we get to celebrate our nation's birthday on July Fourth. This is one of my favorite holidays. We get to shoot off fireworks, watch fireworks at the lake, eat wonderful food and spend time with our family and friends. The one thing that bothers me is that after the festivities at the lake, there is so much garbage left on the ground.

Each one of us needs to keep our Lake Sacajawea beautiful every day. I hope we all can enjoy the fireworks and the wonderful festivities at the lake and celebrate Longview's 100th birthday. Please let each one of us who goes to the lake for the Fourth of July do our part to keep the beautiful lake clean. God bless America.

Cody Wells

Centralia

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.