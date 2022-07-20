Letter to the Editor: Keep dogs safe when they are riding in vehicles

Drivers, be sure your dog is safely secured when riding in a vehicle. On July 11, I was driving on Industrial Way. A car passed me on the inside and I noticed a Pomeranian-type dog in a man's arms hanging its head outside of the window. All of a sudden the dog either jumped or fell out the window. It hit the pavement, rolled and then ran across the lane into a service station parking lot.
Luckily, a car did not hit the dog. The dog's owner immediately turned into the lot to retrieve his dog. I hope the dog's owner learned a lesson about keeping his dog safe while driving.
Judi Peters
Longview