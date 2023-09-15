Choosing the right candidate for the Longview City Council is a decision that should not be taken lightly. By considering their qualifications, experience and stances on key issues, we can ensure that our voices are heard and our city continues to thrive.

I believe Kalei LaFave is the right choice. She exceeds all qualifications, with a bonus of love and compassion. LaFave was recently nominated for United Way Woman of Excellence, as well as being on multiple boards and commissions. Remember to research each candidate thoroughly and cast your vote in the upcoming election. Together, we can shape the future of Longview.

Rayleen Aguirre

Longview

