Thanks to the unknown folks in Kalama who put on a great fireworks show down at the river year after year. I know a lot of work and money goes into it and we want to say THANK YOU to all of you for providing this for us.

We have been enjoying them from our boat for the past four years and it’s something we look forward to. They are even more amazing from the water.

Thanks again!

Beth Hamilton

Kalama

