Let's get real here, Longview Daily News: the reason why this Councilmember Merz from Kalama doesn't resign from office with honor is because he is similar to Donald Trump, the former president who has repeatedly shown he doesn't believe in laws that involve governance.

The sooner we can understand why people act out like this, the sooner we all can move on past this obscene behavior as it applies to decency in local government.

Chuck Wallace

Longview

