LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: June 4 International Festival was fantastic

The Ethnic Support Council's International Festival held at Lower Columbia College on June 4, was amazing. Thank you.

I enjoyed the table with Ukraine songs, clothes, stickers and history. Did you know if you were in Russia and was wearing blue or yellow clothing you would be put in prison? Those are the flag colors of Ukraine.

One family is living locally from Ukraine.

Russia is not going to stop. Did Adolf Hitler stop? America was supported by France during our Revolution, so we should support Ukraine. As Winston Churchill said, "Never give in." Who's next?

Neil Martello

Kelso

