Letter to the Editor: Join the Longview '23 Club at its 89th annual dinner meeting Oct. 3

In 1850, Jesse and Margaret Fowler sold everything they owned and invested in a wagon and oxen team. They loaded their belongings and children in the wagon and headed west on the Oregon Trail.

The Fowlers followed the wagon ruts of previous westward travelers to the Oregon Territory. They settled a land claim (Fowler Donation Land Claim), which was known as Fowler’s Slough and later named Lake Sacajawea.

They built a home, cleared land, earned a living, and educated their children. Two years later Jesse Fowler was a member of the Monticello Convention. The Fowler story is not unusual as many settlers came before and after them.

In 1933, the Longview ’23 Club was formed and now celebrates its 89th year. Membership is now open to all who share a love for the city, its beauty and history.

Cal Fowler

Longview ’23 Club past president

Longview