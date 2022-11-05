Letter to the Editor: John Jabusch cares for the community, deserves to be retained

Jabusch cares, is who he says he is

I have known John Jabusch for a very long time. He is exactly who he says he is. He is a great dad and husband. He has started and successfully run numerous businesses. He has been my source for advice when I had business questions. He has been my friend.

He also really cares about our community. He does care about the people in our community. Reach out to him and you will see.

John has put in a huge amount of hours in trying to understand the issues of our county and has already made headway. It would be a shame not to use that time for the county’s benefit. Vote with me, vote for John Jabusch.

Randy Hall

Kelso

Retain Jabusch as a county commissioner

John Jabusch is a man of integrity and is passionate about Cowlitz County. He is a good listener, an independent thinker, and he will make decisions based on sound business practices, what is best for our County residents as a whole. And, he will not be influenced by emotion and reactionary actions.

We need John Jabusch to continue as a Cowlitz County commissioner and I strongly endorse and support John for Cowlitz County commissioner.

Bob Gregory

Longview

Bot sides were very disrespectful

Folks. I went to that debate at Lower Columbia College. I was one of those folks who was waiting to hear those two talk. I had not filled out my ballot yet. The place was very noisy, a full house. Both sides were very disrespectful. I could not hear with all the noise.

I went away still confused about who I would vote for. I voted on Oct. 28. Noboby needs to know who I voted for. Then I watched them on “Straight Talk” on Oct. 29 on KGW. They were still fighting with each other. The moderator was Dave Miller with OPB’s “Think Out Loud” program. He had a rough time with the crowd. I was very disappointed with the crowd.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

Article was lacking some good info

Funny, I don’t recall seeing the small article about dog licensing in the Oct. 28 paper, but it popped up (Oct. 29) in the online Google News / Local.

I gathered up all the dog tags and proof of vaccination and spaying from the vet and motored off to the Humane Society to purchase a dog license. Once there, they informed me since I live in the county (Lexington) it is not required to have a license for my dog.

Maybe this would have been good info to include in the article.

Michael Beneke

Lexington

Elect candidates who will make country safe

Ed Hamilton’s letter to the editor reminds us to remember what our representatives have done before re-electing them. (“Think about what the politicians have done before voting,” The Daily News online, October 30, 2022).

The same is true for questioning challengers about what they will do. Remember the crises that have been addressed in the last two years and the good that has or will come of it: lifting families out of poverty with the expanded Child Tax Credit and passing an infrastructure bill to fix our highways and bridges to name a few. Let’s elect candidates who voted for these and new initiatives that are and will continue helping families and making our country safer and more equitable.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

KSD appreciates law enforcement

On behalf of Kelso School District, I thank the Kelso Police Department, the Longview Police Department, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Corrections for their expedited response to potential threats at Kelso High School on October 21, 2022.

With multiple threats of danger to our students and staff, more than 40 officers promptly arrived, well-prepared to protect and serve. Their incredible response, commitment, valor and partnership was extraordinary. I extend a heartfelt appreciation to your service to the staff, students, and families of Kelso.

Law enforcement is not a job, it is a calling. Your resolve to protect our Kelso High School students and staff was witnessed throughout the event. You are heroes and leaders in our communities working for the greater good, on-duty and off.

Thank you.

Mary Beth Tack,

Superintendent

Kelso School District