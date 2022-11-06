Letter to the Editor: John Jabusch cares for the community, deserves to be retained

I have known John Jabusch for a very long time. He is exactly who he says he is. He is a great dad and husband. He has started and successfully run numerous businesses. He has been my source for advice when I had business questions. He has been my friend.

He also really cares about our community. He does care about the people in our community. Reach out to him and you will see.

John has put in a huge amount of hours in trying to understand the issues of our county and has already made headway. It would be a shame not to use that time for the county's benefit. Vote with me, vote for John Jabusch.

Randy Hall

Kelso