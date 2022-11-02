Letter to the Editor: Joe Kent 'poses a clear and present danger'; vote Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Things sure change fast.

Two years ago, the race for Washington’s Third Congressional District was amiable. There wasn’t a pile of beans difference between the two candidates. This year, the difference is stark and undeniable. In Joe Kent, you have an extremist who denies the 2020 election results. He seeks to destroy women’s rights and join the Trump enablers in Washington, D.C.

Conversely, we have Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. She not only believes in women’s rights but also worker’s rights. She’s a mother who owns her own auto body shop. She’s an employer who understands the difficulty of providing health care and daycare while trying to manage employees and run a business.

Kent’s primary opponent, the ultra-conservative Heidi St. John warned us about his integrity. He poses a clear and present danger and would change our democracy to an autocracy.

I’m a lifelong independent. I don’t care about your party; I care about your character.

Please help Marie Gluesenkamp Perez save our democracy by voting for her Nov 8.

Bill Dewsnap

Castle Rock