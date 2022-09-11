Letter to the Editor: Joe Kent is the only choice for the Third Congressional District

I see a lot of letters to the editor urging people to vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. The American voter needs to wake up and see the destruction of our country that is taking place under our current leadership.

I didn't care for Trump's personality, but he had this country in far better shape than it is today. If Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is elected she will be taking orders from Nancy Pelosi if the Democrats keep the House. Joe Kent certainly wasn't my first choice, but now he is the only choice.

The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. Ecclesiastes 10:2.

Marvin McCully

Longview