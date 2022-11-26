Letter to the Editor: Jabusch is a coward for not voting on pallet home village

Cowlitz County Commissioner John Jabusch apparently cares more about the feelings of his political opponents than he does about following through on the type of project he said he would support as a commissioner.

Jabusch left the last county commissioner meeting early and refused to vote on an agreement to fund the pallet home village being built on Alabama Street in Longview.

When the county’s request-for-proposal process fell apart, and the city of Longview carried the ball all the way to the 5 yard line, Mr. Jabusch literally walked off the field when the ball was thrown to him. Instead of catching the easy pass and scoring a touchdown on what he said he would support, he left the game in the middle of the play.