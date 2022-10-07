Letter to the Editor: It seems MAGA Republicans not going to stop 'hallucinating' any time soon

When Lyndon Johnson was in office, the musical "Hair" had a song with this lyric: "LBJ took the IRT down to Fourth Street USA. When he got there what did he see? The youth of America on LSD."

When Richard Nixon became president, people changed the lyric to: "Tricky Dick took the IRT down to Fourth Street USA. When he got there what did he see? LBJ on LSD."

Now, we can change that to: "Donald Trump took the IRT down to Fourth Street USA. When he got there what did he see? The GOP on LSD."

And it doesn't look like the MAGA Republicans are going to stop hallucinating any time soon.

Lan Hebert

Kelso