Letter to the Editor: It appears columnist thinks Inflation Reduction Act is a Democratic ploy

In reading the Aug. 28 by Marc A. Thiessen column, it's pretty clear he thinks President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is a ploy to gain votes for Democrats in the mid-terms and has nothing at all to do with inflation control or climate change. In his world view, the money would be better spent giving oil and coal producers a nice fat bonus to continue raping the planet and killing the fish and animal life that remain.

Reminds me of the movie "Don't Look Up!" President (Meryl Streep) and her tech guru refuse to inform the world of the approaching comet that will impact and destroy all life on Earth. Instead, they cook up a plan to get filthy rich from rare Earth minerals in the comet.

Thiessen's claim that the meager reduction in climate temps will have no effect may be true, but what if it encouraged scientists to finally get the fusion energy ball rolling so the planet would have no need for fossil fuels? He would no doubt be against that too.

Michael Beneke

Kelso