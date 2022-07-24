Letter to the Editor: Israel's actions are suppression of indigenous population

President Biden is being criticized for a trip to the mid-east, specifically going to Saudi Arabia with its poor human rights record. He also goes to Israel whose violation of United Nations rules and human rights are supported monetarily and politically in the UN by the U.S.

The modern colonization of Palestine was proposed by Theodor Herzl in 1897. By the 1930s, the indigenous population was forcibly resisting occupation and was suppressed by the British during the mandate. Following the holocaust committed by Germany, desperate survivors were welcomed by the newly created Israel seeking to rescue its own and increase population and power. Forcibly evicting the indigenous for immigrant housing contributed to Palestinian refugees. The U.S. has given Israel more than $5 billon a year, highest foreign aide until Ukraine. Israel is 20th from the top in gross personal income. Most aide is military, used to protect expanding illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keep the outdoor prison, Gaza, contained. Israel’s actions are suppression of an indigenous population by an occupying uniformed, terrorist force.