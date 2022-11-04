Letter to the Editor: Is Tim Davidson the right person to lead the coroner's office?

In an Oct. 28 letter to the editor, the letter writer sang the praises of current Coroner Tim Davidson while omitting the glaring elephant in the room. Tim Davidson is under investigation for misappropriation of funds placed in his trust. This wasn't a one-time occurrence or clerical error of an insignificant amount, but rather repeatedly over a four-year period accumulating to more than 12,000.00.
In an Oct. 20 The Daily News article, it read "... the State Auditor’s Office found he accepted more than $12,600 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county between Feb. 10, 2016, and May 10, 2019." Is this the kind of person Cowlitz County deserves leading the coroner's office?
Tony Werner
Longview