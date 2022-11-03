Letter to the Editor: Is it worth voting for Joe Kent and possibly losing benefits?

If you plan to vote for Joe Kent because of the price of gas and groceries, think about what you are willing to throw away with that vote. The price of gas has gone up and down for decades, whether Democrats or Republicans were in charge.

The current predicament is caused by Vladimir Putin, not President Biden, regardless of what the Republicans say. If Joe Kent wins as part of a Republican takeover you risk losing, probably forever, democracy, reproductive rights, Social Security and Medicare and many other things.

The price of gas will come down, it always does. It has been coming down steadily for months even though the Southwest Washington prices seem anomalously high (more than 50 cents cheaper just across the Lewis County line). What will you be left with when it does come down? Not the America we have today. Is losing your Social Security really worth it? What will that do to your personal finances? What are Republicans going to do to reduce inflation anyway? Kiss up to Putin and Saudi Arabia?