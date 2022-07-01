Letter to the Editor: Interest rate hikes will have 'unintended consequences'

A building contractor for 40 years, I'm a front-end casualty of interest rate hikes. I've slashed a "spec" house just listed that Zillow values at $808,000 to $699,000.

A $2.3 million project recently got canceled; $130,000 had been spent on engineering.

Payments, food stamps and rent forgiveness have led many young people to delay getting a real job. Like an enabling nanny, the government has made them lazy and entitled. I know. I've rented to them.

Here are three "unintended consequences," besides killing companies like mine.

The federal debt. We will be borrowing and paying much more in interest. It will be compounding.

Federal, and in Oregon, income tax rate creep. Though it appears we are making more, it throws us into higher tax brackets. Coupled with the energy costs brought directly to us by President Joe Biden's promise to kill fossil fuels, it's a vice.

Most people use after-tax dollars for gas and food. The real cost is higher than $400, more like $600.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Oregon

