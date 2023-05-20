Children’s Community Resources is extremely grateful to The Healthcare Foundation for their financial support to recruit and retain pediatricians to provide comprehensive integrated pediatric medical and behavioral health services for all the children and youth, especially those who are underserved or at-risk in Cowlitz County.

Recruiting and retaining qualified pediatricians is difficult because the average pediatrician applying for their first practice opportunity graduates with an extensive student loan burden. New pediatricians will accept a position in an appealing, medium sized community in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, if they are offered a competitive salary with a sufficient amount of student loan forgiveness opportunities. There is little incentive for a pediatrician to accept a position in Cowlitz County without loan forgiveness.

The Healthcare Foundation recognized the importance to provide financial loan repayment support. A competitive salary plus these incentives will result in a pediatrician's longevity of service to a clinic because they envision the opportunity to become debt free, purchase a home and be part of our community.

Blaine Tolby, PhD MD president

Children’s Community Resources

