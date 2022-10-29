Letter to the Editor: 'In the real world, Trump is a wimp'

It wasn't toughness that they respected. It was that his erratic behavior gave them pause as they had no idea how he might react. This resulted in one of the few positives of his administration, keeping them at bay; another being the retaking of ISIS held territory.

But tough? Think of all the people he fired from his administration. It was a revolving door. Now think of how many of those people were called into the Oval Office and told face to face that they were out. Not a single one that I'm aware of. Many found out from a Trump Twitter post or on other social media. "Tough" Trump didn't have the guts to tell people to their face that they were fired. That was easy to do in the fantasy world of "The Apprentice," but in the real world, Trump is a wimp.