Letter to the Editor: In November, cast your vote for Marie Glusenkamp Perez

As a lifelong Catholic Christian, I am thankful for my past mentors and teachers of my faith. I have found the church is a place for our imperfect humanity. In other words, the Catholic Church is open to all of us no matter what our status and current state in life.

One aspect of my faith of which I appreciate today is in reflecting over my childhood how my parents in their own imperfection, and the church helped me to form my conscience in what is wrong and what is good.

Life is good.

Hate is wrong.

Recognizing hate today, I look no closer than in the upcoming political race for the Third Congressional District in which we live.

Joe Kent is full of hate for people who are a different skin pigment than himself. He is a self-described White Nationalist. How can anyone who considers themselves Christian vote for such a hate-filled person?

Jesus is love. He would have thrown Joe Kent out of the temple in an act of tough love.

Vote Marie Glusenkamp Perez.

Joe Hobson

Longview