Letter to the Editor: Illegal immigrants crossing southern border a 'humanitarian crisis'

A good indication the national Democratic Party no longer exists to serve American working people is the running sore the administration has created by opening the southern border to illegal immigrants. Epoch Times estimates nearly five million illegals have crossed the border since Joe Biden took office. Authorities in the border states say millions have sought social services assistance overwhelming those agencies. In addition, they compete for jobs previously filled by low-income Americans.

The administration denies this influx creates problems. To illustrate the Democrats' hypocrisy, border state authorities are busing relatively tiny numbers of illegals to democratic run cities. Eric Adams' comments have been almost apoplectic and the cities of Washington, D.C., and Chicago have declared a state of emergency. Florida sent about 50 illegals to Martha’ Vineyard which prompted its Chamber of Commerce to call it a “humanitarian crisis” and the director of the local homeless shelter to say, “they need to go somewhere else.” If 50 illegals are a humanitarian crisis, what are five million?