I appreciate the Fourth of July celebration but don't enjoy the private fireworks debris landing on our roofs, lawns, alleys, etc. Legally, if you shoot them off, you are responsible to clean them up! This year is especially dangerous because of the lack of rain and drought conditions. We should be like other cities and counties who ban all private fireworks.

Now, I appreciate the following: Rick Little and his team for putting together another wonderful Memorial Day ceremony at Longview Memorial Park. Thanks to Cindy Lopez-Werth for the enjoyable International Festival at Lower Columbia College. Thank you, Daily News, for the "thumbs up" supporting the restoration of area totem poles. (Longview's last City Council just threw away our totem pole. It could have been restored.) Many thanks to Cowlitz County Museum Director Joseph Govednik for putting his heart and soul into our wonderful museum. Many thanks to Longview's Go 4th Committee, and to Jenny Wills and team for keeping our parks so beautiful.

Election time is approaching and I always support moderate candidates. Former mayor Ramona Leber, Mike Wallin and Ruth Kendell for Longview City Council.

My wife and I wish everyone a fun, safe Fourth of July!

Bill Kasch

Longview

