Letter to the Editor: I side with The Daily News' editorial on grant denial

I would like to comment on the Jan. 15 editorial in The Daily News.

"Uncompassionate Conservatism": when devotion to personal/political ideology needlessly and heedlessly overrides individual constituent need and, by doing so, reveals an apparent downside of "Home Rule."

I clearly side with TDN in this instance.

In my opinion, it was her money provided to her by the state from a pool of "our money" — the state possessing none, as many compassionate conservatives claim and would have us believe is true — in answer to her compliance with the mandated guidelines leading to a hoped-for, needed approval.

So, "Show me the money, Commissioners!" What was chosen the disposition? Returned to sender? In the absence of deserved compassion, provide the disabled woman due reimbursement for her needlessly incurred personal expenses.

Barring a satisfactory procedural solution, interdictory denial executed in a manner heedless of mitigating circumstances by the county of preapproved state grants to needful individuals should require direct community input to minimize further occurrences between now and the next elections which may offer the opportunity for a needed correction.

Richard McCaine

Kelso