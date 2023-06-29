Hunter Biden’s charmed life just goes on. After funneling millions into the Biden family fortunes by dealing with Chinese businessmen who I think are criminals, all the while living a drug-filled lifestyle, he is receiving a misdemeanor slap on the hand. Thanks “Big Guy”!

Living in a country that sent Martha Stewart to prison for crimes that did not endanger the security of its citizens; something doesn’t seem right!

Can we hope that a congressional investigation into the criminal activities of the Biden clan bring justice? I certainly hope so!

Jimmy Kerstein

Kalama

