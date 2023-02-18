This situation is unacceptable: time for those who represent us in Congress to take action to end the blight of hunger in America. The expanded Child Tax Credit did a good job of helping families until Congress let it lapse. Renewing this ladder out of poverty would be a good start. A living wage for our soldiers would end this problem in our military. Let’s speak up and follow up to make sure our senators and representatives take these and other actions to end this critical situation in our country.