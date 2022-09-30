 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: How about a renters' tax credit to help low-income renters?

The detailed story shows millions of renters in America are in trouble. (‘Renters’ pain: Brunt of housing crisis hits folks not even looking to buy homes’ by Lee Enterprises, The Daily News, online version, Sept. 20.).

One answer would be a renters’ tax credit that provides low-income renters with a monthly refund to make up the difference between the high cost of rent and the one-third of their income they can afford.

Ask candidates how they stand on this solution and what other solutions they offer for renters, then vote accordingly.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

