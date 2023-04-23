I volunteer one evening a week at Hope Village serving food prepared by my congregation to nourish the bodies and souls living there. We see some familiar faces come through but we also notice the new folks. Everyone is receiving a chance to turn their lives around. Some work, others will never hold a job. Some move out to more permanent housing. Residents live in a clean, safe environment not dissimilar to what Larry Wood proposes for his tiny home project. Except it doesn’t bring income to the county.

My point is Hope Village is anything but a debacle. The folks who cannot remain clean and sober are evicted in order to protect those who are. The drug element in our society is not easily solved. Funding for treatment, mental health and otherwise takes big bucks, big dreams and big determination. Mr. Dahl and Mr. Mortensen, why don’t you devise a working plan instead of constantly vetoing what may be successful?

Karen Pritchard

Longview

