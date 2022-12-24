Letter to the Editor: HOPE Village in Longview matches Dahl's ethos, so why not review the plan?

By cowardly refusing to hold a public hearing on the HOPE Village interlocal agreement, or ILA, Commissioners Dahl and Mortensen have effectively engaged in tyrannical nonfeasance out of fealty to their miserly, illogical and hypocritical worldview.

In the voters’ pamphlet Dahl states, “I believe Cowlitz County should strive for financial independence, operating within our county checkbook. The dependence on State and Federal funds shifts power to those knowing the least about local County needs. I believe leaders with strong morals are crucial...My daily marching orders can be summed up in three short sentences. Walk in faith. Act in love. Endure in hope.”

Considering the ILA is perfectly congruent with his professed ethos, it’s ludicrous and unconscionable for him to deliberately prevent a hearing about utilizing locally sourced and controlled funds currently sitting in the “county checkbook,” let alone “act in love” and disperse them to HOPE Village. Cowlitz County citizens should be enraged by Commissioner Dahl's and Mortensen’s subterfuge that will spitefully gouge Longview taxpayers, before inevitably handing control to Olympia. What a shame.

Thomas Samuels

Longview