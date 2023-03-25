Dear Editor,

I am a mom of four toddlers (B4, G4, B3, G1). All of my children have been blessed to be a part of some type of early intervention services.

My two middles have both been in ECEAP since September, but B3 was in Early Head Start (and was B4) from birth to 2. My eldest and youngest are both on the autism spectrum and have been blessed to receive OT, speech and other life changing therapies thanks to the advocacy of these programs.

Childcare, Early Head Start, Head Start and ECEAP have been a huge part of my parenting journey in terms of support and encouragement. I had my first child at 17 so the equity these programs provided a young, single mother like I am has been astronomical.

My eldest is also in a wonderful SPED pre-kindergarten, and the flexibility and kindness of his childcare staff to get him on and off the bus and communicate with everyone is a miracle. These programs are crucial for their development.

Kylah Smith

Longview

